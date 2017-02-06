VIDEO: Loud ‘thud’ as cars crash along sleepy Horsham street

Residents were woken by a loud ‘thud’ as cars crashed along a Horsham street in the early hours of the morning.

The collision took place along Redford Avenue at about 2am on Sunday (February 5).

Redford Avenue crash

Emergency services were called after a man had become trapped in one of the vehicles.

The fire service said the crash involved two vehicles and the man was freed before crews arrived.

The ambulance service also attended and treated the man at the scene.

One resident said: “I heard a thud while in bed, as if a car had hit something outside.

“Looking out the window I couldn’t see anything. Five minutes or so later I saw amber flashing lights through curtains which I thought would be a breakdown truck.

“I looked out of the landing window and surprised to see street full of emergency vehicles and a dented car turned sideways down the street. Another emergency vehicle arrived as I was looking.”

The fire service added the incident had been left with the police.

