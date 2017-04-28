VIDEO: Do you remember Horsham in the summer of 1989?

Swan Walk shopping centre was a building site, roads ran through the middle of the Carfax and a petrol station stood proud in North Street, Horsham has certainly changed over the past 30 years.

A video showing the town centre in the summer of 1989 has been uploaded by rayspoard on Youtube and has gained a lot of interest on social media recently.

It captures the creation of Swan Walk as well as taking viewers on tours of Springfield Road, Hurst Road, North Street, Kings Road, Rusper Road and Littlehaven Lane.

To visit the channel click here

What do you think? Do you have fond memories and photos of the old town centre?

