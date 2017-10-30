VIDEO: Diesel spill closes A24

A large section of the A24 between Worthing and Horsham has been closed following a major diesel spill.

A lorry carrying a refrigeration trailer filled with milk was involved in an accident in the early hours of this morning (October 30).

The road has been closed in both directions; northbound from Ashington B2133 to the Partridge Green junction with the B2135, and southbound between the Buck Barn crossroads and to Dial Post.

