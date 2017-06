Fire crews reported a car ‘well alight’ on the forecourt of a petrol station in Horsham this afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 3.30pm and firefighters and police rushed to the scene at the Tesco Express garage in Redkiln Way, Horsham.

An ambulance was also at the scene.

One onlooker took to social media and said: “Huge amount of respect to the staff of the petrol station. Battling with the flames that wouldn’t stop reigniting from under the bonnet.”