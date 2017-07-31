UPDATE: MP demands action from Southern rail after ‘intolerable’ problems at station

MP Nick Herbert has demanded action from Southern rail after repeated problems buying a ticket at Hassocks railway station.

The Arundel and South Downs MP said the ticket office at the village station is ‘frequently closed’ and ticket machines are often not working, which he said is ‘intolerable’.

He demanded action on social media site Twitter on Monday (July 31).

He tweeted: “These ticket office and machine problems at Hassocks have still not been sorted out – Southern Rail – please act.”

The MP told the Middy: “The frequent closure of the Hassocks railway station’s ticket office and ticket machines being out of service has gone on for two years.

“I and commuters keep raising this with Southern, and it’s intolerable that the situation continues.

Hassocks railway station

“It’s not rocket science to have ticket machines that work and to staff ticket offices properly, and it’s time Southern sorted this out.

“Passengers have faced enough disruption for over a year without these problems as well.

“I have written (again) to Charles Horton, CEO of Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), to ask that this situation is dealt with.”

A spokesman for GTR said: “We are sorry that some of our passengers have had issues regarding tickets.

“Our ticket office is staffed regularly across the week during morning peak, and we are looking to address staffing at this railway station as a priority.

“At present the ticket machine does not accept the new pound coin, so at times it has run out of change and will automatically switch to only accepting cards.

“The machines are due to be upgraded in the next few weeks to accept the new pound coin, and this will instantly provide an uplift in reliability for passengers and staff.”

What do you think? Email your views to middy.news@jpress.co.uk.

Hassocks station

