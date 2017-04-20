UPDATE: Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze in Horsham

Firefighters have battled a ‘deliberate’ blaze in Horsham this afternoon (April 20).

Crews were called to Hills Farm Lane at about 4.10pm.

The fire service said it received a report a group of youths had set a fire ‘in the open’.

On arrival a pile of rubbish was alight. It was extinguished by crews by 4.30pm.

The blaze is being treated as deliberate, the fire service added. Police have been informed.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.