Two 19-year-old women were treated for minor injuries following a road traffic collision near Steyning last night (May 17), according to police.

Police said they were called to Bostal Road, near Steyning, shortly before 10.30pm.

A police spokesman said: “A Ford Focus car had crashed near Steyning Bowl.

“Four people were on board, including two 19-year-old women occupying rear seats who were treated at the scene for minor injuries.”