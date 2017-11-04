TRAVEL: Rolled vehicle on M23 causing delays

One lane of the M23 is closed due to a rolled over vehicle on the northbound carriageway at junction 9, according to travel reports.

Traffic is queueing around the area around half a mile after junction 9.

Lane one of three is closed due to the incident earlier this morning. Lane two reopened at around 9.30am.

A similar incident is also causing delays on the M25 anticlockwise at junction 3 for the M20.