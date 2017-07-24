Crash causing M23 delays at Gatwick junction

Have your say

A crash this morning has reportedly led to the closure of one lane of the M23 at the junction leading to Gatwick Airport.

The accident is reported to have taken place southbound between junction eight and nine.

Lane three of three is said to be closed, with a 40mph restriction also in place.

