Things to consider before planning a long car journey

Research shows just over a quarter of British motorists plan their journey ahead of time; mapping out routes, getting a breakdown kit and checking insurance cover.

The research of 1,000 British motorists, carried out by LesasePlan UK, found 26 per cent of drivers prefer to map out the route and just under a fifth (18 per cent) like to check they have the right insurance cover before setting off. Only 1 per cent of motorists admitted they don’t plan at all.

Also revealed are the differences in the way that male and female drivers prepare for long journeys. Women surveyed tend to plan for the potential risks by checking they have the right insurance (21 per cent) and ensuring they have a breakdown kit in the car (20 per cent). In comparison male drivers tend to focus their attention on the vehicle; checking oil and tyre pressures (21 per cent) and making sure their servicing is up to date (21 per cent).

Matt Dyer, managing director of LeasePlan UK, said: “Whether you’re a business motorist or general driver, planning for longer journeys should begin by being as safe and economical as possible.

“Knowing how long you are likely to be travelling, when you need to take breaks and by mapping out the most economical route from A to B, will all help to reduce stress and the potential mechanical issues.

“The greatest security when driving comes from the knowledge that your vehicle has been checked and roadworthy.”

LeasePlan suggest drivers make sure they look over this quick checklist when preparing for long journeys:

· Map out your route – whether this is using online tools, setting up your Sat Nav or GPS , make sure you’re ready before you set off

· Plot stop-over destinations - aim for a short 15 minute break every two hours for a quick leg stretch

· Check fuel stations on route – places to stop for a break, fuel or stock up on driving snacks

· Check breakdown cover – if you are travelling outside of the UK make sure your cover extends to the EU

· Insurance – make sure you have all details to hand

· Pack essential items - water, snacks, extra jackets, first aid kit

· Check Driver Pack contains torch, warning triangle, spare bulbs etc.

· Don’t drive tired – ensure you have adequate rest before setting out.

This week is Road Safety Week (November 20-26, 2017) coordinated by Brake, with the theme Speed Down, Save Lives.

For more car news and reviews, visit the car section of our website (found under the lifestyle section).