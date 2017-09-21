The hunt is on to find 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?
Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.
Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s paper, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Vote for one of these:
01 - Bax Castle, Mile Ash Road, Horsham
02 - Oddfellows Arms,Lower Street, Pulborough
03 - Piries Bar, Piries Place, Horsham
04 - Three Crowns, Billingshurst Road, Wisborough Green
05 - Windmill Inn, Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green
06 - Ye Olde Stout House, Carfax, Horsham
07 - The Alford Barn, Horsham Road, Cranleigh
08 - The Anchor Inn, High Street, Storrington
09 - The Anchor Hotel, Market Square, Horsham
10 - The Anchor Tap, East Street, Horsham
11 - The Bat & Ball Country Pub, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green
12 - The Bear, Market Square, Horsham
13 - The Bedford, Station Road, Horsham
14 - The Black Horse Inn, Nuthurst St, Nuthurst
15 - The Black Jug, North Street, Horsham
16 - The Blue Ship, The Haven, Billingshurst
17 - The Boars Head, Worthing Road, Horsham
18 - The Bull Inn, London Road, Henfield
19 - The Cat & Canary, Upper Station Road, Henfield
20 - The Chequers Inn, Rowhook Road, Horsham
21 - The Cherry Tree Inn, Crawley Road, Faygate
22 - The Coot, Cootes Avenue, Horsham
23 - The Countryman Inn, Countryman Lane, Shipley
24 - The Crabtree, Brighton Road, Horsham
25 - The Cricketers Arms Public House, Durbans Road, Wisborough Green
26 - The Crown, Carfax, Horsham
27 - The Crown Inn, Storrington
28 - The Crown Inn, Worthing Road, Dial Post
29 - The Dead Parrot, Piries Place, Horsham
30 - The Dog & Bacon, North Parade, Horsham
31 - The Dog & Duck, Dorking Road, Horsham
32 - The Dragon, Forest Road, Colgate
33 - The Five Bells, Smock Alley, West Chiltington
34 - The Foresters Arms, St Leonards Road, Horsham
35 - The Fountain, Steyning
36 - The Fox, Henfield Road, Small Dole
37 - The Fox Inn, Bucks Gree, Rudgwick
38 - The Frankland Arms, London Road, Washington
39 - The Frog & Nightgown, Winland Road, Faygate
40 - The George Hotel, High Street, Henfield
41 - The George & Dragon, Dragons Lane, Shipley
42 - The Green Man, Church Road, Partridge Green
43 - The Greets Inn, Friday Street, Warnham
44 - The Hare & Hounds, Henfield Road, Cowfold
45 - The Hen & Chicken, Worthing Road, Southwater
46 - The Holmbush Inn, Faygate Lane, Faygate
47 - The Hornbrook Inn, Brighton Road, Horsham
48 - The Kings Arms, High Street, Billingshurst
49 - The Kings Arms, Bishopric, Horsham
50 - The Kings Head, High Street, Billingshurst
51 - The Kings Head, Church Street, Rudgwick
52 - The Labouring Man, Old London Road, Coldwaltham
53 - The Lamb, Lambs Green Road, Lambs Green
54 - The Limeburners, Newbridge, Billingshurst
55 - The Lintot, Lintot Square, Southwater
56 - The Lynd Cross, St Johns House, Springfield Road, Horsham
57 - The Malt Shovel, Springfield Road, Horsham
58 - The Moon, High Street, Storrington
59 - The Mucky Duck Inn, Loxwood Road, Horsham
60 - The Norfolk Arms, Crawley Road, Horsham
61 - The Olive Branch, Bishopric, Horsham
62 - The Onslow Arms, High Street, Loxwood
63 - The Owl & Kingsfold, Dorking Road, Horsham
64 - The Partridge, Church Road, Partridge Green
65 - The Plough & Attic, High Street, Rusper
66 - The Plough Inn, High Street, Henfield
67 - The Plough Inn, Leechpond Hill, Lower Beeding
68 - The Queens Head, Chapel Road, Barns Green
69 - The Queens Head,The Hollow, West Chiltington
70 - The Red Lion, London Road, Ashington
71 - The Rising Sun, The Street, Nutbourne
72 - The Railway Inn, Station Road, Billingshurst
73 - The Royal Oak, Horsham Road, Handcross
74 - The Royal Oak, Wineham Lane, Henfield
75 - The Selsey Arms, Cowfold Road, Coolham
76 - The Shelley Arms, Old Guildford Road, Horsham
77 - The Shepherd & Dog, The Street, Fulking
78 - The Six Bells, High Street, Billingshurst
79 - The Squire & Horse, Bury Hill, Bury
80 - The Star In, Crawley Road, Horsham
81 - The Star Inn, Horsham Road, Rusper
82 - The Sussex Oak, Church Street, Warnham
83 - The Sussex Barn, North Heath Lane, Horsham
84 - The Wheatsheaf, Handcross Road, Horsham
85 - The White Hart, High Street, Henfield
86 - The White Hart, Stopham Road, Pulborough
87 - The White Horse, Mare Hill Road, Pulborough
88 - The White Horse, Park Lane, Maplehurst
89 - The White Lion Inn, The Street, Thakeham
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.