Teacher struck off after having sex with student

A singing teacher who had sex with a student and sent text messages encouraging her to take drugs has been banned from teaching for life, the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) has said.

A professional conduct panel, which met on April 10, heard David Philip Brown, formerly of Worth School, also bought the girl an iphone and sent her naked pictures of himself in his bath.

A report from the NCTL, which was published today (April 24), said Brown had “abused his position as a teacher” and failed to show “sufficient insight or remorse for his actions”.

The panel heard he sent messages to the girl indicating he had taken drugs and encouraging her to do the same.

While Brown, 46, did not attend the hearing, he signed a statement in February admitting the messages had been sent.

Written evidence was presented to the panel from the girl’s mother, who found “a large volume” of messages between Brown and her daughter on a laptop as well as her iphone.

The panel heard the messages started off as innocuous with the girl’s tone being “one of trust”.

Her mother said Brown was “preying on her vulnerabilities”.

She added the texts became “extremely explicit”, with Brown often telling the girl to switch to the WhatsApp messanger system “as it was safer”.

Regarding the references to drugs, the mother said Brown spoke about “the come down” and “the great effect that drugs could have during sex”.

The panel heard Brown began a sexual relationship with the girl one July, though he maintained it did not happen until after the summer term.

In her report, decision maker Jayne Millions said Brown had “exploited the trust he gained in his position as a teacher in order to engage in sexual activity” with the girl – a fact which brought “considerable weight” to the decision to ban him.

Ms Millions also said the nature of Brown’s actions coupled with his lack of insight meant there was a “significant risk” he would repeat his behaviour which “risks future pupils’ welfare and well-being”.

She banned Brown from teaching “indefinitely” in any school, sixth-form college, youth accommodation or children’s home and, “in view of the seriousness” of the case, said he could not apply for his eligibility to teach to be restored in the future.

Brown has 28 days in which to appeal the decision.

