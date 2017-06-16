Sussex residents celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Julie Walters and Billy Connolly are among dozens of Sussex residents who have been celebrated in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Ms Walters, who lives near Plaistow, has been made a Dame for her services to drama while Mr Connolly, who owns a home near Hailsham, has been given a knighthood.

They join 26 others from across the county who have all been recognised for their hard work and contributions to the community.

Victoria Chalmers, of Haywards Heath, was honoured with an MBE for her work with children.

The 61-year-old set up Time 4 Children in 2005 and has helped hundreds of youngsters across Mid Sussex with their emotional wellbeing.

She said: “It is really quite humbling. It has made me think about all the work I have done and I definitely feel proud as I started Time 4 Children from scratch.”

Henfield resident David Sayers, 85, has been awarded a BEM for his 65 years of service to Henfield Evangelical Free Church.

He said: “When you do all this work and help out, you don’t think about the rewards or recognition you will get for it. You just do it to help out.

“I have lived in Henfield for all 85 years of my life and thoroughly enjoyed helping out.”

Long serving Pagham parish councillor Raymond Radmall has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

Mr Radmall has been parish chairman for more than 20 years and was praised for having spent ‘much of his life dedicated to the community’.

Nationally PC Keith Palmer, the policeman who was killed confronting an attacked outside Westminster, has been awarded the George Medal for his bravery.

Bernard Kenny, the heroic passer-by who was stabbed trying to protect MP Jo Cox, has also been given a medal for bravery.

Comedian David Walliams and musician Ed Sheeran are among the other high profile names to receive honours while Oscar winning actress Olivia de Havilland, who is set to turn 101 next month, will become the oldest woman to be made a Dame.

The full list of all Sussex residents honoured is below:

Knights Bachelor

- William (Billy) Connolly, CBE. For services to entertainment and charity.

Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

- Dame Beryl Elizabeth Grey, DBE. For services to dance.

- Nicholas Herbert Baron Stern Of Brentford, FRS, FBA. For services to economics, international relations and tackling climate change.

Order of the British Empire (DBE)

- Ms Julie Mary Walters, CBE. For services to Drama.

CBE

- Raymond Redvers Briggs. Illustrator Cartoonist and Author. For services to literature. (Westmeston, East Sussex)

- Michael Arnold Hammond. For services to international development. (Bexhill on Sea)

- Professor Melissa Leach. Director Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex. For services to the social sciences. (Brighton, East Sussex)

- Dr Crystal Elizabeth Oldman. Chief executive Queen’s Nursing Institute. For services to the Queen’s Nursing Institute and community nursing. (East Sussex)

OBE

- Professor Susan Mary Braye. Emerita Professor of Social Work University of Sussex. For services to vulnerable people. (Sedbergh, Cumbria)

- Mrs Gloria Maureen Elliott. Chief executive, Noise Abatement Society. For services to awareness of and solutions to pollution from noise. (Hove, East Sussex)

- Ms Natasha Kaplinsky. Broadcaster. For services to Holocaust commemoration. (East Sussex)

MBE

- Ms Louise Baxter-Scott. Scams Team manager National Trading Standards. For services to protecting vulnerable people from financial abuse. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

- Mrs Victoria Jean Chalmers. Founder and Lead Practitioner, Time 4 Children. For services to children’s emotional wellbeing. (Haywards Heath, West Sussex)

- Ms Susan Janet Dare. Formerly Principal and chief executive Officer Northbrook College, Sussex. For services to education. (Brighton, East Sussex)

- Councillor Paul Stewart Metcalfe. For voluntary service to RNLI in Eastbourne. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

- The Honourable Rosamond Mary Monckton. For voluntary and charitable services to people with learning disabilities and their families in the UK and abroad. (Dallington, East Sussex)

- David Sherrard Sawyer. For services to charity and the community in Brighton. (Brighton, East Sussex)

- Alan Neil Russell Stannah. Joint chairman Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd. For services to British manufacturing. (Chichester, West Sussex)

- Richard David Stevens. For services to the community in Hastings East Sussex. (Hastings, East Sussex)

- Duncan Tree. Head of Policy and Performance Volunteering Matters. For services to social care. (Brighton, East Sussex)

British Empire Medal

BEM

- Mrs Beatrice Evelyn Frost. For services to UK National Heritage. (Hailsham, East Sussex)

- Mrs Mary Holman. For services to the community in Ditchling, East Sussex. (Ditchling, East Sussex)

- Neil Andrew Christopher Hulme. Conservation Adviser Sussex Branch, Butterfly Conservation. For services to wildlife conservation. (West Sussex)

- Edwin Horace Lintott. For services to the community in Stedham, West Sussex.

- Raymond John Radmall. For services to the community in Pagham, West Sussex. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

- David John Sayers. For services to the community in Henfield, West Sussex. (Henfield, West Sussex)

- Mrs Amanda Jane Scales. Learning Ambassador, Learning and Work Institute. For services to adult learning and skills. (Brighton, East Sussex)

- Mrs Ruth Tomkins. Fundraiser, Dementia UK. For charitable services to people with dementia and their carers. (Burwash, East Sussex)