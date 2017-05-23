Sussex Police message of support following Manchester attack

Following the horrific attack at Manchester Arena last night, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said: “Many of us awoke this morning to the news of what is being treated as a terrorist attack at Manchester Arena last night.

“As details continue to emerge about what happened we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the victims, some of whom we now know to be children, and their families.

“Our thoughts are also with the community of Manchester and those affected across the region, and our emergency services colleagues who are undoubtedly working tirelessly to investigate what happened and to help all those affected by this tragic event.

“In light of yesterday’s attack policing in the UK continues to operate at a heightened state against the backdrop of a ‘severe’ threat level, which has been in place since 2014, and means that an attack is highly likely.

“There is no current evidence of any specific threat to community safety in Sussex and Surrey and policing across the county continues to operate as usual.

“We urge the public to remain alert but not alarmed - our policing tactics and security measures are constantly reviewed and we, along with our partners, are working to ensure that the most appropriate security is in place.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity using the anti-terrorist hotline number 0800 789 321 or 999 in an emergency.

“This is a time for us all to work closely together and unite against those who seek, through violence and extremism, to intimidate or cause fear.”

For more advice please visit https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-yourself-and-others/counter-terrorism/