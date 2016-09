Wreaths were laid and prayers said in Horsham town centre this morning (Sunday September 18) to mark the 76th annviersary of the Battle of Britain.

The RAFA padre, the Rev Alan Meyer, led the prayers in the Carfax and wreaths were laid by Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and representatives from various groups and organisations, including Horsham District Council, the RAFA, the Police and 1015 (Horsham) Squadron Air Training Corps. The parade then marched to St Mary’s Church in the Causeway for a service.