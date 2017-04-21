REVEALED: Works to begin at Prewetts Mill

Details for a scheme to develop an historic Horsham site have been revealed.

Plans to create 59 new apartments at Prewetts Mill, in Worthing Road, have been given the go-head by Horsham District Council.

Permission was granted earlier this year for refurbishment works and external improvements to be carried out at the site and developers have confirmed work is expected to begin ‘soon’.

The scheme will see the former office building next to the old mill enhanced and turned into a mixture of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments, expanding over three floors.

The mill will be retained and incorporated into the new build.

Developers Shuttleworth UK hosted an exhibition last year showcasing the plans.

A design competition was held encouraging members of the public to create their own versions of what they would like to see at the site.

Takero Shimazaki Architect has used the winning design as the basis for its design of the new development.

A spokesman for the company said: “Takero Shimazaki Architect’s proposed design reimagines Prewetts Mill site and its existing structures for its new residential use through renewal of the existing brick and concrete structure adding formal vertical window rhythms emulating the elevations of the Steam Mill.

“In the design development, the development team have heard from local residents and interviewed past employees of the W. Prewett Steam Flour Mill which has given a vital understanding of the importance of the flourmill in the town’s past.”

The company is looking to relate the design of the new building to the mill’s past.

The spokesman added: “The mansard roof, new dormers, cladding and windows form a new language specific to the Mill’s context and heritage.

“Pre-treated timber cladding will be used to infill the large glazing bands of the office block, referencing intricate local detailing.

“Golden balconies, details around larger windows as well as the dark grey roof bring subtle and yet tactile sensitivities relating this building to the past and the future.”

Planting, street furniture and lighting will also be created, separating the development from the river, while pedestrian walkways will be upgraded.

The scheme is expected to be completed by spring next year and the apartments are already being sold through local estate agent Courtney Green.

The mill was subject to another planning application in 2015.

Retirement property developer McCarthy and Stone put forward proposals to create assisted living accommodation, demolishing the old mill and replacing it with 55 flats extended over six floors.

Campaigners described the loss of the historic building as a tragedy and the application was rejected by councillors due to the scale and design of the building.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.