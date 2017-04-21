Resident’s relief in battle to fix ‘dangerous’ potholes

A resident has spoken of his relief after winning a battle to get ‘dangerous’ potholes along a major road fixed.

John Rogers has been campaigning to get holes on the A264 Five Oaks, near Broadbridge Heath, filled after he said they were starting to put drivers ‘in jeopardy’.

The Pulborough resident travels through the area when visiting the town and said potholes, close to the bridge near the Fulfords Hill junction, were starting to force road users onto the other side of the road.

He said: “I just think it’s so dangerous. It is not just a hole, there is a very long crater and there are holes surrounding it.

“I would stress there are a lot of potholes and money is tight but we have to prioritise holes to the benefit of the safety of the public.

“It is only going to go one way, it’s going to get worse.”

Mr Rogers called on West Sussex County Council to fix the problem or said he would take action himself.

He said: “It’s not just going to affect four wheeled cars and lorries, it’s bikes and motorcycles.

“If a motorcycle got its wheels caught in it there is a chance there would be a crash. If a bicycle got caught in it, it would cause a catastrophe.”

He added: “All I am worried about is public safety. It could end up with somebody being seriously injured.”

In response the county council confirmed it was carrying out temporary works to fix the potholes.

A council spokesperson said: “Temporary repairs to Five Oaks Road will be carried out in the next few days and permanent repairs are being scheduled in for a later date.”

Have you spotted any potholes which you think are hazards or could cause damage?

