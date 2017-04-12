Public invited to Autism Support Day

Residents who wish to find out more about autism can speak to experts in Crawley next month.

For the third year, an Autism Support Day is taking place in the borough, to support parents and carers.

Service providers, workshops and guest speakers will be included on the day, which is taking place on Tuesday May 2, from 10am to 3.30pm at Manor Green College.

The event is also supported by West Sussex County Council.

Anyone who wishes to pre-book a spot on any of the workshops or one-to-one surgeries can call 01293 582111 or 01293 520351 or email sbryant@mgcollege.co.uk.

