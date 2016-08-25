Popular Horsham food stall set to close for a month

A popular weekly food stall in Horsham Markets has announced it will be closed for a month.

A sign has been put up outside Tex-Mex-Burrito in the Carfax stating the company will not be in town throughout September.

Closing sign outside Tex-Mex-Burrito

The food stall, which is part of the town’s weekly Thursday market, is extremely popular with many in the town with dozens queuing for a bit of spice for their lunch.

The sign reads: ‘Dear customer, we will be away during September. We hope to be back at the start of October, but due to changes our pitch might be in a different area of the market. Take care and thanks.’

