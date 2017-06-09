RESULT: Tories hold Arundel and South Downs

Conservative Nick Herbert has been re-elected as MP for Arundel and South Downs.

He has represented the constituency since 2005 and was defending one of the largest majorities in the country.

He said: “Can I thank all of the candidates in this election for Arundel and South Downs for a good contest and as always a god spirited contest and it was as always productive in the way we do in this wonderful constituency.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to have been a member of parliament for Arundel and South Downs for 12 years and to have been elected for the fourth time for this marvellous constituency.

There is no greater honour than to be elected to the House of Commons I consider it my duty as a member of parliament for this marvellous constituency to represent everyone the and to do the very best I can for everyone.

“I will continue to do my level best to work hard for the local community.”

Caroline Fife, Labour candidate, added: “We are very pleased. We more than doubled the vote for the Arundel and South Downs, we’re very pleased with that result. We are now truly a party opposition in the area.

“We will continue to build our presence in Arundel and South Downs constituency and we will continue to campaign for local residents in the area on key issues that concern them. On education, the NHS and public transport and housing.

“I want to say thank you very much for the support.

“It’s been fantastic going out and talking to local residents and hearing their views.

“We will continue to campaign locally on local issues. One of the local issues at the moment is the drilling taking place at Broadford Bridge and residents concerns about the impact on the environment their and that is something we will continue to work on.”

Nick Herbert Conservative: 37, 573

Caroline Fife, Labour: 13,690

Shweta Kapadia, Lib Dem: 4,783

Jo Prior, Green: 2,542

John Wallace, UKIP: 1,668.