LIVE: North Horsham development approved

Liberty Property Trust's latest plans for North of Horsham development SUS-160930-104412001

Councillors have Liberty’s application for 2,750 homes and a business park on land north of the A264.

The scheme was given the green light tonight and had been recommended for approval by planning officers.