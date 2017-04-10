Horsham’s county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for the Horsham district have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

In the Horsham district the Conservatives hold eight seats, with two Lib Dems, one independent and one vacancy.

Conservatives Brad Watson (Southwater and Nuthurst) and Philip Circus (Storrington) are standing down, while independent David Sheldon (Horsham Tanbridge and Broadbridge Heath) is also not seeking re-election.

The Roffey division is vacant after Jim Rae resigned as a councillor earlier this year.

A number of divisions have been redrawn and changed names after a boundary review.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

Billingshurst:

Robert BROWN, Labour

Richard GREENWOOD, Lib Dems

Graham HARPER, UKIP

Amanda JUPP, Conservatives

Bramber Castle:

David BARLING, Conservatives

Simon BIRNSTINGL, Labour

Ivan HUNTER, UKIP

Jo PRIOR, Green Party

Ross WELLBY, Lib Dems

Broadbridge:

Patrick DEARSLEY, UKIP

Matthew GAFFAR, Lib Dems

Cameron MCGILLIVRAY, Labour

Christian Mitchell, Conservatives

Catherine ROSS, Green Party

Henfield:

Lionel BARLING, Conservatives

David BOYLE, Lib Dems

Helen WRIGHT, Labour

Holbrook:

Peter CATCHPOLE, Conservatives

Raymond CHAPMAN, Labour

Warwick HELLAWELL, Lib Dems

James SMITH, Something New

Horsham East:

Andrew BALDWIN, Conservatives

Frances HAIGH, Lib Dems

Ferial MACTAVISH, Green Party

Ian NICOL, Labour

Mike ROWLANDS, UKIP

Horsham Hurst:

Alan BRITTEN, Conservatives

Nigel DENNIS, Lib Dems

Carol HAYTON, Labour

Robin MONK, UKIP

Horsham Riverside:

Jim DUGGAN, Peace Party

Ross DYE, Conservatives

David HYDE, Labour

Morwen MILLSON, Lib Dems

Ray TOOTS, UKIP

Pulborough:

Pat ARCULUS, Conservatives

Samuel HANCOCK, Lib Dems

Jane MOTE, Labour

Liz WALLACE, UKIP

Southwater and Nuthurst:

Gloria EVELEIGH, UKIP

Nigel JUPP, Conservatives

Kevin O’SULLIVAN, Labour

Peter SHAW, Green Party

Bob WHEATCROFT, Lib Dems

St Leonard’s Forest:

Anthony BEVIS, Lib Dems

Raymond BUTLER, UKIP

Rosalind HILLMAN, Labour

Liz KITCHEN, Conservatives

Storrington:

Caroline FIFE, Labour

Peter GRACE, UKIP

Steve HOLBROOK, Lib Dems

Paul MARSHALL, Conservatives

