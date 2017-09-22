Groundbreaking ceremony for new £12m leisure centre

Plans for a new £12m Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre celebrated a ‘fantastic milestone’ this week as full-scale building work is now underway.

Representatives from Horsham District Council, key organisations, and user groups involved in the delivery of the project gathered on-site to mark the start of construction yesterday morning (Thursday September 21).

Ground breaking at the site of the new Broadbridge Heath Lesiure centre. Jonathan Chowen (cabinet member for Leisure and Culture) gives a thumps up Pic Steve Robards SR1723634 SUS-170921-163644001

The development is one of the council’s most significant investments in years and will deliver the biggest public dry-side sports and leisure centre in the district.

The new facility will include a six court sports hall, an 80-station gym, a cycle studio and three fitness studios, a new café, a sensory room, and new changing facilities for indoor and outdoor activity, including a Changing Places disabled changing facility.

A new clip and climb facility is being added while five multi-use games areas will be provided for users.

Treatment rooms for beauty and sports therapy sessions will be retained and whilst the athletics track will ultimately be relocated it will also be retained until a new site is secured.

building at the site of the new Broadbridge Heath Lesiure centre 21-09-17. Pic Steve Robards SR1723653 SUS-170921-163711001

Jonathan Chowen, cabinet member for leisure and culture at HDC, said: “This is a fantastic milestone in the delivery of what will be a superb sports and leisure facility for local people.

“I am delighted that after the years of planning and negotiation that have gone into such a major project, we are now at the stage when we are actually building this exciting new development.

“My thanks go out to all those who have supported us in reaching this milestone.

“I am confident the new centre will exceed all expectations in providing a vibrant hub for sporting and leisure activity, whilst at the same time it will be more cost effective and sustainable to manage in the future.”

building at the site of the new Broadbridge Heath Lesiure centre 21-09-17. Pic Steve Robards SR1723656 SUS-170921-163755001

Construction work on the main sports and leisure centre is set to be complete in Summer 2018