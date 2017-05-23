County chairman: ‘Heartfelt sympathies’ to families of Manchester victims

West Sussex County Council’s chairman has shared a message of support to the families of the victims of last night’s attack in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that 22 people died and at least 59 people injured after an explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert.

Messages of support and tributes have poured in from across the country, with fundraisers for the families set up and vigils to remember the victims organised.

Lionel Barnard, chairman of West Sussex County Council, said: “Our heartfelt sympathies are with the families of those who have lost their lives in Manchester and our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by last night’s attack.

“We would like to praise the emergency services and everyone who has responded to this tragedy and provided help and support in such awful circumstances.”