PICTURES: Students showcase their artistic creativity

Steyning Grammar School hosted its annual art, photography, technology and media exhibition to celebrate its creativity last week.

The impressive exhibition featured the work of 500 students studying subjects including art, animation, photography, film and media and technology who have recently completed GCSE, AS and A level courses.

Students showcased their work at the exhibition. Picture: Luke Talbot

The public filled the school for the unique showcase event on Thursday evening (June 15).

Nick Wergan, head teacher at Steyning Grammar School, said: “A stunning evening showcasing the multiple talents of so many students.

“It was fantastic to see such zest and curiosity displayed in an array of different formats. Congratulations to all students, staff and parents involved.”

The school’s 121 GCSE art students displayed their examination work which responded to a range of themes outlined by examination-body AQA.

The 56 A-level art and photography students showcased their examination work created in response to an ‘environment’ them.

One student created a challenging and large-scale installation with a Trump toddler figure painting a wall.

As usual, students had worked hard to produce exemplary sketchbook work and outcomes to showcase at the exhibition.

Many of the students are now planning to continue their art education at local foundation courses at institutes including at Brighton, Northbrook and Bournemouth universities.

Claire Vilday, faculty leader for creative and performing arts at Steyning Grammar School, said: “Our students have created a hugely varied exhibition which includes pieces that range from the traditional to the challenging.

“Themes have ranged from portraiture to architecture to politics with all the work showing a real awareness of the world around them, whether it be through design or through creative theme.”

