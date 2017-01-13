PICTURES: Jackknifed lorry blocks A23

A jackknifed heavy goods vehicle blocked the A23.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted in the early hours of this morning to say that the A23 was closed northbound at the Handcross sliproad due to the lorry blocking all three lanes.

The scene was cleared at shortly after 5am.

A23 northbound was closed at the Hanscross offslip due to a jackknifed HGV across all three lanes. Picture: Sussex Roads Police

A23 northbound was closed at the Hanscross offslip due to a jackknifed HGV across all three lanes. Picture: Sussex Roads Police

