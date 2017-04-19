Parents call public meeting about school funding

A public meeting has been called by parents wanting to say “enough is enough” to the education funding crisis.

More than 800 people have joined the Save our Schools West Sussex Facebook page in support of the Worth Less? campaign for fairer funding, which was launched by the county’s headteachers two years ago.

Courtesy of Worth Less?

A spokesman for the group said parents would be making their voices heard on the “chronic and unfair under-funding” which is crippling schools, as well as the pressures piled on by the new national curriculum.

She added: “At the school gates, parents are voicing worries that primary education has narrowed in favour of age-inappropriate English and maths, to the detriment of creativity, problem-solving and our children’s natural love of learning.”

The meeting will be held from 2-4pm on Saturday May 6 at the Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing. For more details, log on to Facebook and search for Save our Schools West Sussex.

