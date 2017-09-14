Onwards and upwards for improved school

“Onward and upwards to outstanding”, was the message from one headteacher after her school received an improved Ofsted rating.

Greenway Academy was told to improve in 2015 and the latest inspection showed it had done just that.

Rating the Horsham school ‘good’, inspector Richard Blackmore praised Karen White and her team for having “transformed the school and established an inclusive and vibrant learning community”.

Mr Blackmore described the children’s personal development as outstanding and “a significant strength of the school”.

He added: “Pupils show high levels of respect, care and thoughtfulness throughout the school day.

“Pupils have positive attitudes to learning. This plays an important part in their good progress. They take great pride in their work and their school.”

Ms White said everyone at the school was “delighted” with the report which “clearly reflects the exciting school improvement journey that the Greenway learning community has been on for the last two years”.

She added: “I was very pleased with the recognition by the inspectors of our children as learners in charge of their own progress and development – this is personally very satisfying as it’s been a huge part of the journey. Their passion for the curriculum on offer and their engagement in the wider school activities was also a real positive.

“The very positive parental acknowledgement of all that has been achieved was also much appreciated.”

Looking to the future, Ms White said the plan was: “Onward and upwards to ‘outstanding’.” She added: “We are now going to build on this success – mathematical problem solving and reasoning, writing across the wider curriculum and enhancing further the enrichment offer for pupils, both in the classroom and within the wider school are all key priorities in the coming years.”

