New homes and multi-storey car park for station site?

New homes and a multi-storey car park could be built on land near Horsham railway station.

The proposals are among ideas put forward as part of a vision for the future of Horsham town centre.

The station car park and Royal Sun Alliance car park, to the south of the station and east of the railway lines, are being identified as ‘opportunity areas.’

In a report drawn up by consultants for Horsham District Council - Horsham Town Centre Vision - it states: “The car parks are not the most efficient use of space as it is all surface parking. There may be opportunities to increase parking provision by the addition of deck or multi-storey parking combined with other uses. Residential development may be appropriate in this location, given the predominantly residential setting.”

The proposals are outlined in consultation documents currently on display at Horsham Library. As well as the station area, other schemes involve the possible redevelopment of Sainsbury’s site in The Forum to provide more homes and shops, along with smartening up Queen Street, and Blackhorse Way. But the council stresses that the proposals are all currently embryonic ideas on which they want people to voice their views.