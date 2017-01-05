More than 200 properties left without power overnight

More than 200 properties in Storrington were left without power last night (January 4) following a fault on an underground electricity cable.

The power outage was reported to have affected 232 UK Power Network customers in the Thakeham Road area of Storrington.

Residents reported outages during a four hour period between 11.30pm and 3.30am.

The power was reconnected at 8.49am this morning, according to UK Power Networks.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “A fault on an underground electricity cable interrupted electricity supplies to 232 customers in the Thakeham Road area of Storrington at 10.50pm yesterday (January 4).

“UK Power Networks engineers worked as quickly as possible to resolve the problem, restoring all but one supply in stages between 11.53pm and 3.28am. The final supply was reconnected by 8.49am this morning.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience this caused, particularly during such cold weather.”

A number of residents also complained of power outages in Church Street, Palmer Close, Thakeham Copse, Browns Lane and Oak Close.

If you have been affected by the power outage in Storrington then please email stephen.wynn-davies@jpress.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.