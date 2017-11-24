Lacemakers celebrate 30 years

A group of talented lacemakers has celebrated 30 years since it first began.

Martlets Lacemakers first got together in Horsham in 1987.

The group, which meets at Lavinia House in Denne Square, spent a day working lace in the traditional way using pillow and bobbins.

They held a lace competition, a raffle and a sales table for lace supplies followed after lunch by their AGM.

The day went very smoothly with the appointment of new committee officials.

Chairman Cathy Smith, was standing down and Sue Randell was voted in. Secretary Rosemary Brown, was also standing down and was replaced by Brenda Lander.

Ingrid Harrison stood down from the committee.

Sue Laker made a 30th anniversary cake and all members were given a 30th anniversary present of a cover cloth. A competition entitled ‘Russia’ was won by Sherri Mitchel with her beautiful hat made in Russian style lace.

The group meets welcomes new members with an interest in any of the textile crafts. Lace can come in many forms: crochet, knitting, needle lace, embroidery and drawn thread work, macrame and knotting are among the techniques enjoyed and appreciated by members.

It meets on the second Saturday every other month. For more details and a warm welcome please contact Rosemary Brown on 01273 591346 or Cathy Smith 01403 274662.



Marion Bartholomew carrying out lace making.