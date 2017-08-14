Jennifer takes on marathon cycle ride to help Horsham church

A cyclist took on her first riding challenge, at the age of 65, for St Mary’s Church in Horsham.

Jennifer Holden completed the Prudential Ride London Surrey 46 (a 46 mile ride from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to The Mall) in 4 hours and 39 seconds.

Despite ominous clouds at the start, the ride went ahead through a mixture of sun and cloud, with just one light shower.

Jennifer said: “Prudential Ride London Surrey 46 is in its second year, organised alongside the Prudential Ride 100 - now in its fifth year.”

She said it was very well organised and supported, with stops along the route for water and food. There were also plenty of cheering spectators to give the cyclists a vital bit of moral support.

Jennifer is raising money for ‘Thanks a Million’, a project supporting conservation work at the 12th century St Mary’s Church in Horsham, and improvements to the Church Centre.

To contribute, visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JenniferHolden