Is street artist Banksy really leaving his mark in Sussex again?

Mystery surrounds the appearance of yet more Banksy-style street art in a Sussex town.

Conjecture over whether the notorious graffiti artist was leaving his mark on Horsham started some weeks ago when a painting of what appeared to be the renowned naturalist Charles Darwin - with the words ‘I think’ beneath it - was spotted in an alleyway near the town centre.

Rats painted Banksty-style on the side of a wall at Sainsbury's, Horsham SUS-170413-162657001

Residents then pointed out more paintings of Banksy-style rats on the side of a wall at Sainsbury’s in The Forum, Horsham.

Now a ‘Jaws’ painting of a shark has been daubed on the front of a closed shop in Piries Place where re-generation work is planned to take place.

The anonymous street artist with an international reputation is known to have created artworks in other parts of Sussex.