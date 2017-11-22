Have your say on future of Chesworth Farm

Residents are being encouraged to have their say on the future of a popular Horsham green space.

Horsham District Council has launched a new public survey as it looks to draw up a seven-year plan to maintain and improve Chesworth Farm, in Chesworth Lane.

The farm, dubbed Horsham’s secret paradise, is visited by hundreds of people and the council is calling on residents to give their feedback on what works well and what could be added to improve the site.

A council spokesman said: “The council’s Parks and Countryside team is keen to hear from as many residents and visitors as possible about what they think is good about Chesworth Farm and equally, where they think the council could improve the visitor experience.

“We will then feed the responses into the emerging management plan, to help ensure that we most effectively manage this important green space.”

Laura Thomas, chairman of the Friends of Chesworth Farm, a group of volunteers who help support the farm, praised the initiative and has encouraged as many people to take part as possible.

She said: “As Chairman of The Friends of Chesworth Farm I welcome the chance this HDC survey gives to the hundreds of visitors who love to use the farm to praise what they like or make constructive comments on how aspects of its management might be improved.

“As both a public space and one of Horsham District’s treasured green spaces - open to all - it is a challenge to “get it right” and, speaking I hope on behalf of all users, I appreciate HDC’s efforts in devising a public survey as part of its preparations for the farm’s next seven-year management plan.

“We are in favour of conserving the rural character of the farm while ensuring that the site is accessible to its many user groups of walkers, joggers, horse-riders, dog walkers, cyclists, botanists and birdwatchers.”

Avid user Steve Knight added: “As a regular visitor to the site I feel it would be very disappointing if people didn’t complete the HDC Survey to give their feedback to help shape the future use of the farm.”

Those who wish to complete the survey have until the end of the working day on Monday November 27.

To take part visit www.horsham.gov.uk/parksandcountryside/parks-and-countryside/parks-and-countryside-sites/chesworth-farm

Friends of Chesworth Farm is also running its own annual survey, separate to the council’s.

To find out more contact the group or visit www.friendsofchesworthfarm.com