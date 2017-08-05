Glorious Goodwood - Saturday tips

We have reached the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and it's all to play for in our five-way tipping competition.

Chichester Observer sports editor Steve Bone had a fantastic Friday with four winners, putting him level at the top of the leaderboard with ITV Racing's Ed Chamberlin and Coral's Dave Stevens.

They all have six winners for the week so far, while Goodwood racecourse manager Alex Eade is one behind on five - with last year's champion Adam Waterworth, MD of sport at Goodwood, bringing up the rear with three.

But with another seven races to come on the last day, who knows how the final table will look?

Here are today's selections...

Ed Chamberlin: 150 Scorching Heat 225 Saigon City 300 Crystal Ocean 335 Sir Dancealot 410 Bathsheba Boy 445 Battered 520 Born To Be Alive.

Dave Stevens: 150 Gin In The Inn 225 Platitude 300 Crystal Ocean 335 Growl 410 Bathsheba Bay 445 Battered 520 You're Hired

Steve Bone: 150 Pettochside 225 Getback in Paris 300 Khalidi 335 Growl 410 Bathsheba Bay 445 Taamol 520 Balmoral Castle.

Alex Eade: 150 Goodwood Crusader 225 Shraaoh 300 Khalidi 335 Danzeno 410 Dee Ex Bee 445 Medahim 520 You're Hired

Adam Waterworth: 150 Gin in the Inn 225 Getback In Paris 300 Khalidi 335 Donjuan Triumphant 410 Dee Ex Bee 445 Medahim 520 You're Hired.

Good luck to everyone having a bet!