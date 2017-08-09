Firefighters battle ‘deliberate’ blaze at Horsham property

Firefighters spent yesterday evening (August 8) fighting a ‘deliberate’ blaze at a property in Horsham.
A crew from Horsham attended the fire which broke out in a derelict building in The Pines at about 6.30pm.
The fire service said the flames were extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel.
The blaze was out by 7pm and the building was still ‘structurally sound’, the fire service added.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.
