Fears that Horsham’s air quality could turn toxic because of new developments have sparked community groups into action.

Members of CAGNE - Communities Against Noise and Emisssions - and members of No Incinerator 4 Horsham have joined forces to raise awareness of pollution problems.

The two groups are worried over proposals to site an industrial incinerator in Horsham, along with plans to expand Gatwick Airport leading to more traffic on local roads.

Now they are inviting members of the public to join them at an ‘I Love Clean Air’ rally at Horsham’s bandstand in the Carfax on Saturday (June 24) at 12 noon.

A spokesperson for No Incinerator 4 Horsham said: “We aim to raise awareness of the planning application for an incinerator at the brickworks just off the A264 which is intended to take the waste from the south east.

“This mountain of waste will be burning 24/7 which will inevitably lead to a decline in our air quality due to the additional waste lorries on our roads and the plumes of smoke from a chimney taller than Big Ben.”

And chairman of CAGNE Sally Pavey said:“During the campaign to oppose Gatwick’s second runway the lack of infrastructure was, and is still today, the Achilles heel that stops Gatwick plans. And yet Gatwick continues to grow in passenger numbers from 40,267,938 in 2015 to 43,130,306 in 2016 with no additional investment in the roads.

“As Gatwick adds more and more vehicles to our roads, which are already congested, there is no consideration to the impact it is having on the air quality we breathe and so we are delighted to join forces to raise awareness of the dangers we face from not just aircraft noise but aircraft emissions and the road traffic Gatwick attracts.”