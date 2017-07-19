Ten thousand reasons to celebrate at Billingshurst Primary School

There was plenty to celebrate at Billingshurst Primary School when the annual Summer Fun Day raised more than £10,000.

With the sun blazing down on Saturday July 8, parents, pupils and staff enjoyed everything from the school choir and country dancing to a 100ft assault course and a Gruffalo bouncy castle.

Taking a fall at the Billingshurst Primary School summer fun day

They raised £10,002.33 in the process, smashing last year’s takings record by £1,500.

One of the highlights saw headteacher Helen Williamson take on her deputy Serena Nicholls in a bungee run challenge. It was a challenge Miss Nicholls had won for three consecutive years – and, despite Miss Williamson’s efforts, she quickly made it four in a row.

The head has another year to rethink her tactics!

As the school’s biggest fundraising initiative, the Summer Fun Day provided vital funds at a time when budgets are under pressure.

Spider-man is floored!

Miss Williamson said the money would help pay for some “essential extras”.

She added: “Each year we are overwhelmed by the results of our Summer Fun Day, and thanks to the generosity of our friends and families we’ve set another new high.

“The day went so well and it was lovely seeing so many children, and adults, having a lot of fun.

“The event is organised by an outstanding team of people from the Billingshurst Primary School Community Association, and without their hard work and ingenuity the school would not be able to provide the essential extras that really matter – music lessons, equipment, trips and events for the children to enjoy.

The hulk!

“Schools are communities first and foremost so I am very privileged to work with such a strong community of people and businesses.”

As well as the leadership bungee-run, children were treated to the sight of Mrs Doran winning the much-anticipated teacher Wipeout challenge, seizing glory for Key Stage 1.

Many local businesses were present, with vegetarian food being provided by So India, in Pulborough, and ice-cream from the Fat Cow, in Billingshurst High Street, providing a cooling treat.

The Billingshurst Tennis Club were on-hand to uncover the next Andy Murray or Johanna Konta , while Coco’s Hairdressers spent the day braiding hair for hundreds of children.

Tackling the bungee-run

Iron Man v Spider-man!

Staying cool in the shade