SLIDESHOW: Weald School leavers’ prom

Year 11 Weald students marked another successful year by celebrating their annual leavers’ prom last Thursday (June 29) by cruising down the River Thames on the Erasmus boat.

A school spokesperson said: “Students looked fabulous in their attire as they arrived in a variety of vehicles including limousines and sports cars. They travelled up to London via coach passing the many historical sites before being dropped off at Blackfriars Pier.

The Weald School prom. Photo: Weald School

“On entrance to the boat, they were greeted with complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and a delicious buffet. Both students and staff danced the night away in the disco until the early hours of Friday morning. The highlight of the night was Mr Woodman’s solo dance performance to ‘When the going gets tough’ by Billy Ocean.

“On the open top deck of the boat, Big Ben, London Bridge and the London Eye were all clearly visible and looked beautiful when lit up in the night sky.

“As always, students were a credit to the school and crew complimented staff on how well they behaved.

We wish all our students the best of luck in all they decide to pursue in the future, whether it be continuing onto Sixth Form or going to college.

The Weald School prom. Photo: Weald School

Photos supplied by the Weald.

The Weald School prom. Photo: Weald School

The Weald School prom. Photo: Weald School

The Weald School prom. Photo: Weald School

The Weald School prom. Photo: Weald School