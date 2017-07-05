Photos: Christ’s Hospital School leavers’ ball

On the last night of the Christ’s Hospital School year and to mark the end of the exam period, the leaving Grecians (Year 13 pupils) celebrated in style with the customary leavers’ ball which this year followed a Great Gatsby themed evening.

Following a drinks reception in the Head Master’s garden, the pupils moved to Big School, which had been beautifully decorated for the occasion, to dine and dance the night away.

Christ's Hospital leavers ball

