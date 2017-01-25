Laptops are the name of the game as school calls for fundraising help

Fittleworth Village School has asked the public to ‘Name a Laptop’ in an attempt to raise money for essential technology for their students.

The school aims to raise £7,750 to buy 20 new computers and, with West Sussex being one of the poorest-funded education authorities in the UK, they need a bit of help.

Parent governor Lindsay de Grouchy, the driving force behind the ‘Name a Laptop’ scheme, said: “We are always overwhelmed by the support our community shows towards the school and we hope that they will come up trumps again.

“We thought it might add a bit of fun if we allowed our sponsors the chance to choose a name for the laptop they donate.

“The name might be representative of a local business or have special relevance to the sponsor but the prospect of having laptops with names has already fired the imaginations of the children.”

The Parent Teachers Association, staff, parents, grandparents and children have organised cake sales, dress-up days, jumble sales, sponsored runs and a summer party to help raise the cash.

A school spokesman said each laptop would cost £387.50 - which includes VAT, the installation of all relevant software and internet security.

She added: “Technology in the classroom gives pupils a more individualised learning experience, sometimes supporting a child’s specific needs with specialised software but also providing every child with ‘real’ 21st century options when it comes to the research and presentation of their work.”

Headteacher Graham Bloomfield said: “Fittleworth Village School prides itself on delivering a broad, balanced and relevant curriculum which promotes intellectual, physical, emotional and social development.

“The school’s primary objective is to ensure that each and every child reaches their full learning potential. These new laptops, which will replace old equipment, are essential to help us achieve our goals.

“I know that the effective integration of technology alongside more traditional teaching and learning methods improves outcomes for all children.”

Anyone who would like to name a laptop, donate to the cost of the equipment or organise a fundraising event can contact the school on 01798 865419 or email head@fittleworth.w-sussex.sch.uk .

