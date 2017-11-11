Children plant sea of poppies

Children have honoured Remembrance Day in their own special way - with a cluster of hand-made poppies.

Taking inspiration from the sea of poppies which flowed around the Tower of London in 2014, youngsters at Greenway Academy planted their own Sea of Remembrance on the school field.

Planting poppies at Greenway Academy

Pupils in Years 5 and 6 had been learning about the origins of the poppy and what they represent and finished their project by making their own, which they planted on Friday (November 10).

They then headed into a special assembly where they were able to see one of the ceramic flowers from the Tower.

Natasha Boult, head of upper school, said the school's curriculum included learning about key turning events in our British history, adding: "One of the things obviously is the Great War and we wanted the children to really realise the significance of the poppy and what it means to people, not just in our country but all around the world."

She added: "What's really lovely about this is hopefully it will be a long-lasting experience for the children, that when they're adults they'll still remember this. And that's what learning is all about really. I would like to extend my thanks to the amazing staff and children at Greenway Academy who made today so special and memorable."

Poppies at Greenway Academy

Maxwell, in Year 6, said: "We wear poppies for respect of the fallen and the dead."

