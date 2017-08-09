Woman raped in Horsham car park

Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped in a Horsham car park over the weekend.

Police said a woman in her 20s, who had been drinking with friends at a bar in the town, was raped in the stairwell of the multi-storey car park in Piries Place at about 2am on Sunday (August 6).

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5’8”, of medium build, wearing a balaclava, a long sleeved top, dark jeans and white Lacoste trainers. He also wore black fabric gloves which had a thick wristband, and smelt strongly of 80s aftershave, officers added.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 196 of 08/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.