Up to £1,000 reward for information on cable thieves

There could be a £1,000 reward up for grabs if anyone has information on cable thieves in Crawley.

Crimestoppers and Openreach are appealing for information after thieves ‘maliciously’ damaged communications cables along the A2200 between the junctions of Pelham Drive and Broadfield Drive, a Crimestoppers spokesman said.

The vandalism happened between the hours of 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday April 4.

The damage left homes and businesses without use of their phone lines, broadband and TV services.

Openreach engineers worked around the clock to restore services to those customers that were affected, the spokesman said.

He added: “These incidents cause major disruption to people and something we see far too often in different parts of the UK.

“A reward is available for anyone offering information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for this crime.

“Anyone who contacts us can do so completely anonymously.”

Openreach uses a number of security measures to protect its network, including its alarm technology Rapid Assessment BT Incident Tracker (RABIT).

The RABIT system was activated, resulting in the police being alerted.

Bernie Auguste, general manager of Security Services for Openreach, said: “These incidents have impacted on the day to day life of the people of Crawley.

“We are working closely with Sussex Police to bring the people responsible for these crimes to justice.

“We have deployed additional security enhancements within the area, but we also need your help.

“Please be vigilant and if you saw anything suspicious on or around the time of the incident then please contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or contact the police.”

If anyone has any information on this incident please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the Anonymous Online Form here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.