Two charged with firearms offences after van stopped on M23

Two men have been charged with firearms offences after a van was pulled over by police on the M23.

Officers said they were carrying out an investigation into an organised crime group when they stopped the vehicle near junction 10 of the motorway on Tuesday evening (January 17).

Nicholas Barbary, 28, unemployed, of Walesbeech, Crawley and Mark Maynard, 30, self-employed, of no fixed address, were both arrested and charged with two offences of possessing a prohibited weapon, two counts of possessing prohibited ammunition and one count of possessing a firearm of length less than 30cm.

They appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (January 19) where they were remanded in custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 16.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.