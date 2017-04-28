Three arrested after class A drugs found in Horsham home

Three people have been arrested as police executed drugs warrants in Horsham, a spokesperson said.

Officers swooped on a property in Honeysuckle Walk around lunchtime today (Friday, April 28), discovering a quantity of Class A drugs inside, the spokesperson said.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine – and obstructing a police officer, confirmed the spokesperson.

A 45-year-old woman from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – other, the spokesperson said.

A 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine, said the spokesperson.

All three remained in custody on Friday afternoon.

Inspector Steve Chalcraft of the Horsham neighbourhood policing team said: “We are targeting drug dealers who come into the county to exploit vulnerable people.

“Our action will send a strong message that these criminal activities will not go unchecked.

“Drug misuse can have devastating effects on the local community as well as the person taking the drugs, so I would encourage people to report suspicious activity and tell us if someone they know might be being targeted by drug dealers.”

If you have information, you can report online to https://report.police.uk/ or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

