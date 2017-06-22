Teen arrested on suspicion of rape

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault following an incident at a Crawley home.

Police said an 18-year-old man had spent the day with a teenage woman at a property in Langley Green.

Officers said the suspect is alleged to have raped her at the property.

An 18-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault and has been released under investigation.

