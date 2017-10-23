Serious assault leaves one man needing surgery

One man requires reconstructive facial surgery following a serious assault on two men near McDonald’s in Haslett Avenue East, Crawley.

Sussex Police say that two men were waiting for a taxi when the incident occurred between 3.15am and 3.30am on Wednesday October 11.

The victims, who are both in their 20s, sustained head injuries and were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

There are believed to be at least three suspects.

The first is described as a white man, aged 18-19, about 5ft 6in – 5ft 9in, of medium build and with dark straight hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, aged around 18, about 5ft 2in, of large build and with dark hair tied in a ponytail. She was wearing a pink jacket and a grey hoody.

The third suspect is described as a white man, aged around 18, about 5ft 7in, of skinny build and with blonde/brown hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Detective Constable Kirstie Neal said: “This was a violent and totally unprovoked attack on two men who had come for a night out and ended with one of them sustaining serious injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 0102 of 11/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.