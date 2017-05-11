Police release e-fit of burglary suspect

Police have released an e-fit of a man they believe to be connected to two burglaries in Horsham.

A police spokesman said a house was broken into on Shottermill between April 28 and May 10 and a gold chain was stolen.

On May 8 at about 9.30pm the occupant of a house in Burn Close, Horsham heard a noise coming from his spare room. He got up and found a man trying to get in through the window, police said.

On coming face to face with the occupant, the suspect jumped into the garden and ran away, according to police.

Detective Constable Chris Merryfield-Day said: “The occupant describes the suspect as white, 30 to 35, slim, around 5ft 8in with ginger or fair balding hair with a short beard. He is believed to have driven away in a blue Ford Focus starting with a V registration number.

“We believe this man may also be connected to the burglary in Shottermill. Do you recognise him? Please get in touch with us if you do.

“Please remember to keep your windows secure especially now the weather is warming up a little.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1494 of 08/05.