Poaching fears after skinned deer discovered in Horsham

Fears have been raised that poachers may be operating in Horsham following the horrific discovery of a skinned deer.

Police said they had been investigating suspecting poaching near Hammerpond Road over the last four weeks.

Officers found a skinned fallow deer with twine attached to its left leg in a field off the road last week.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1124 03/01.

